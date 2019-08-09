Uncle of Love/Hate actor Robert Sheehan dies in Kerry house fire

AN ELDERLY man who died in a Kerry house fire is the uncle of 'Love-Hate' actor, Robert Sheehan.

The deceased was named locally as Michael 'Mike' Sheehan (68) who lived alone and was very well known within Kerry GAA circles.

He was discovered at his burning home outside Killorglin early Friday morning as a Killarney Fire Brigade unit was returning from a call out.

Substantial damage is understood to have been caused to the house before the alarm was raised and the fire was extinguished by units of Kerry Fire Brigade.

The body of a man was subsequently recovered from the property.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body remained at the scene pending a detailed forensic examination by Garda Technical Bureau experts.

The remains were later transferred to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) where a full post mortem examination was scheduled to be carried out.

Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the post mortem findings.

However, the fire is believed, at this stage, to have been a tragic accident.

Mr Sheehan lived alone but was a very well known figure in south Kerry.

He was very involved in the GAA with other members of his family deeply involved in sports coaching throughout the county.

The deceased is an uncle of Robert Sheehan (31), the Laois-born actor who sprang to fame with his role in the RTE drama 'Love-Hate'.

The actor's other uncle, James, runs a popular family restaurant in Killorglin alongside the star's cousins, Garrath and Jesse.

