A paramedic with Dublin Fire Brigade was injured when they were hit by a "projectile" launched through the window of an ambulance last night.

'Unacceptable' - Dublin Fire Brigade paramedic injured after being struck by 'projectile'

DFB revealed details of the incident as they deemed it "unacceptable."

They tweeted: "Overnight one of our ambulances in the city centre was hit by a slingshot & projectile resulting in an injury to a crew member.

"DFB condemn these incidents which are unacceptable & wish our colleague a speedy recovery."

Social media users shared their disgust at the incident, including Health Minister Simon Harris.

Minister Harris wrote: "Despicable behaviour. Sending best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the member of our emergency services."

Online Editors