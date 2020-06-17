UN Security Council Q&A: What is it, why does Ireland want a seat on it and how much has our 'mammoth campaign' cost?

IRELAND’S bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council officially kicked off with a U2 concert in New York in 2018.

But diplomats have been working for 15 years on what's previously been described by Tánaiste Simon Coveney as a "mammoth campaign".

Today 193 United Nations member states are voting – in a secret ballot and under strict Covid-19 social distancing rules – to decide which countries will fill non-permanent seats at international diplomacy’s top table.

Over the last few years, everyone from President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Bono and former president Mary Robinson have pushed Ireland’s case. The last public event before the coronavirus crisis was a performance of Riverdance for UN diplomats in New York in March. The result of a herculean diplomatic effort could be known as early as this evening.

However, if Ireland does not get the 129 votes needed to win a seat, there will be a second round of voting tomorrow. In that scenario, Ireland’s team in New York, and in more than 90 missions worldwide - swing into action and work through the night in a bid to secure votes. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney will also be up making phone calls to other world leaders in an effort to get over the line tomorrow.

Q: What is the UN Security Council?

The Security Council has “primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security”, according to the goals set out on its website. It has 15 members, five of which – the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France – are permanent. The other ten members must win an election to the body, which aims to take the lead in determining threats to peace or acts of aggression and calls upon those involved to settle disputes peacefully.

The Security Council can impose sanction and even the use of force. It played a key role in easing tensions at the height of the Cold War during the Cuban missile crisis. But more recently the Security Council – and the UN generally – has been increasingly side-lined. Efforts to avert war in Iraq in the early 2000s were futile and it has had no impact in stopping the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Yemen. It is often hobbled by the power of veto wielded by the five permanent members.

Q: Why does Ireland want a seat?

Ireland has prided itself on its record of multiliteralism on the international stage and more than 60 years of unbroken involvement by the Defence Forces in UN peacekeeping. Irish soldiers have taken part in missions in places like Congo in the early 1960s up to the ongoing and long-running presence in Lebanon.

Despite past failures, the Security Council is still seen as one of the most important arenas in international diplomacy. Its work is often dominated by events in the Middle East and Africa – both parts of the world where Irish aid and peacekeeping efforts are focused. A seat on the Security Council would give Ireland a greater role in the decision-making process surrounding those issues. It’s also seen as an excellent training ground for Ireland’s next generation of diplomats. Some of those involved in previous stints went on to become ambassadors.

Q: Who are our competitors?

Ireland faces stiff competition from Canada and Norway. Bono famously said that the worst thing that can be said about Canadians is that they're "nice" and of the Norwegians that they're "tall". Canada is well-regarded on the international stage, having been a major player on the diplomatic circuit in the past – incidentally, the country’s celebrity backer was Celine Dion. Norway is seen as a world leader in supporting aid programmes. All three countries have talked up their commitment to multiliteralism, peacekeeping and climate action.

Q: Has Ireland ever sat on the Security Council before?

Yes – on three occasions, all of which coincided with major international crises. Ireland was a member in 1962 when the world faced the spectre of nuclear war between the Cold War superpowers.

Key moments in the Cuban missile crisis played out in the Security Council chamber. During the 1981/1982 stint, Ireland angered British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s government due to some Security Council interventions as the Falklands War raged. And Ireland was a member in 2001 and 2002 in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the United States and the build-up to the Iraq War. UN efforts to avert the conflict ultimately failed, as the US and its allies invaded in 2003.

Q: What do Ireland’s diplomats hope to achieve this time?

If successful, Ireland’s ambassador to the UN, Geraldine Byrne-Nason, will represent the country on the Security Council. Ireland will be seeking to influence the international debate on climate change and the need for greater global cooperation in taking action and preventing its worst impacts.

The world’s response to the coronavirus pandemic will also be high on the agenda for the UN Security Council next year. There’s a view in Irish diplomatic circles that there is too much focus on the failures of the Security Council and times that a permanent member veto prevented action.

That’s despite the Security Council having a much wider agenda, with up to 700 meetings a year that carry out quiet work on a range of issues.

If successful, Irish diplomats will seek to make the body as effective as possible, carrying on the work of other small member states who have served as non-permanent members. Tánaiste Simon Coveney has previously rejected any suggestion the effort to win a seat was a vanity project. He insisted this was a "cynical" view and Ireland should aspire to be at the UN's top table.

Q: How much has all this cost?

All in, it looks like the bill for Ireland’s massive diplomatic offensive will top €1m. The Government spent €650,000 prior to a major mission to New York last September for the General Assembly and other UN meetings that saw the Taoiseach, seven ministers and a small army of advisors travel at a cost of around €120,000.

That sum does not include the costs for President Michael D Higgins also travelled to New York for UN meetings in September. Mr Higgins and the various government ministers that travelled were tasked with promoting the but also attended various UN meetings and engagements that week. A further €256,000 was spent on a voyage by the LE Samuel Beckett to New York at the end of September.

A further €256,000 was spent on a voyage by the LE Samuel Beckett to New York the same week. There was a reception on board as part of the UN Security Council bid but it also had other engagements with the Irish diaspora in New York and Boston, similar to other transatlantic trips taken by the Naval Service on previous occasions.

The costs have officially been put at around €840,000 but this doesn't include the LE Samuel Beckett's trip and it's unclear if the President's travel costs are included. Ireland is still likely to have spent the least of the three countries. Norway’s costs are reported to be €2.5m and Canada’s have been put at €1.5m.

Q: What are Ireland’s chances of success?

It’s a secret ballot so it’s impossible to know for sure what level of support Ireland has. The Government is optimistic that Ireland will win a seat and believes there has been momentum towards our candidacy in recent months. Much effort has been put into courting tiny Pacific and Caribbean island nations whose one vote is equal to countries with huge populations like China and India.

Ireland’s role in peacekeeping, its experience of colonialism and record in international diplomacy have all been cited in the campaign to win a seat. The Tánaiste used an Irish political comparison as he spoke of the chances of success during that trip to New York last September. He said some people have described the process as “a bit like a Seanad election campaign… you get a lot of yeses from people that maybe don’t turn out to be as solid as you think they are.”