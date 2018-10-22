THE father of a young Dublin boy who died in Britain while waiting for a heart transplant is raising funds to help other families, as “the ultimate tribute to my son”.

'Ultimate tribute to my son' - father of boy who died while waiting for heart transplant raising funds to help other families

Thomas Coyne’s son Gavin (10), from Donaghmede, north Dublin, died in February 2017 after he was transferred to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Since his death, Gavin’s mother Maria has campaigned for Ireland to introduce a heart transplant service for children, and for improvements to the transplant transfer service to the UK.

On Saturday Thomas is set to take a parachute jump, with friends and colleagues from the property company CBRE, to raise funds for Heart Children Ireland.

Gavin Coyne, whose Dad Thomas is doing a parachute jump to raise cash for Heart Children Ireland Pic Steve Humphreys

“This is in memory of Gavin and to give back, to help other families who go through what we went through,” Thomas said.

“If we can improve the heart transplant service and the transfer service for children and their families, that would be such a great result.

“But if we can raise this money for the charity, then it would be a very fitting tribute to our son.”

The couple endured the hardest journey of their lives after Gavin, a pupil at Holy Trinity Primary School, fell ill only days after they returned from a family holiday to Florida.

He was diagnosed with heart failure after suffering what was thought to be a stomach bug.

The intelligent child, who had scored one of the highest maths and English test results his teacher had seen, was flown to the UK to be placed on the heart transplant list, as Ireland has no such service for children.

But the family had to arrange their own travel and arrangements in the UK – a matter that added to the distress.

“We came back from Florida and Gavin started being sick and then within days we were told it was critical,” Thomas said.

“The charity were very good to us when Gavin was in hospital in the UK and after he passed away. There was a specialist psychologist for me to speak to after Gavin died.

“I needed that help. My work was so good, supporting me while Gavin was in hospital, but a lot of people have to take time off work and have no funds when their child is in a UK hospital. That’s where this charity is vital.

“It’s a hard road to walk down and families need someone there to help.”

In March 2017, officials from the Organ Donation and Transplant Ireland (ODTI) office met medical staff at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Dublin to discuss setting up a paediatric heart transplant scheme.

Irish children are transferred to the UK because of the small number of people requiring transplants and donor hearts.

“Every child who needs a heart transplant should be entitled to it in Ireland,” Thomas said.

“My son was amazing. He never once moaned in his 10 short years on earth. I was very proud of him and I want to do my best for him and other children with this jump.”

Around 30 people are taking part in the jump in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

To support Thomas, please visit here

