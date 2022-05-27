The scene of an accident on Amiens Street in Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 27..5.2022

The scene of an accident on Amiens Street in Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 27..5.2022

The scene of an accident on Amiens Street in Dublin Photo: Mark Condren

The scene of an accident on Amiens Street today. May, 27, 2022.

A Ukrainian woman is fighting for her life after a Dublin road accident involving convicted killer Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch.

The incident happened on Amiens Street in the city centre shortly after 1pm earlier today.

It’s understood the woman was crossing the roadway near Connolly Train Station when the collision, with a motorbike driven by Hutch, occurred.

She was then rushed to the Mater Hospital where she remains in a critical condition and has undergone emergency surgery.

Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch (37), who has been heavily involved in organised crime and served a jail term for manslaughter, also suffered injuries during the incident and has been hospitalised.

Expand Close Derek Hutch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Derek Hutch

However, it’s understood that his injuries are not life threatening and gardaí are keeping a presence in the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was only released from prison last year after serving lengthy jail terms for manslaughter and an armed robbery.

‘Del Boy’ Hutch, who has legally changed his name, has also been a prime target for the Kinahan cartel and was attacked a number of times while in prison.

A garda investigation is underway into today’s incident at the junction of Amiens Street and Talbot Street. The road remains sealed-off to facilitate a technical examination of the scene.

Expand Close The scene of an accident on Amiens Street in Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 27..5.2022 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The scene of an accident on Amiens Street in Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 27..5.2022

A badly damaged motorbike was also visible at the scene earlier today.

Amiens Street is a busy route linking the northside of the city with the southside via the Talbot Memorial Bridge.

Bus services in the area were affected by the disruption but Luas services were unaffected.

Paramedics from Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) also attended the scene earlier and treated the woman at the scene before transferring her to hospital.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision at Amiens Street, Dublin 1.

“A number of local roads are currently closed and local diversions are in place, with delays expected for road users in the area.

“No further information is available at this time.”

Prior to his release from prison ‘Del Boy’ Hutch was formally warned by gardaí that there is a serious threat to his life.

Expand Close The scene of an accident on Amiens Street in Dublin Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The scene of an accident on Amiens Street in Dublin Photo: Mark Condren

The threat was from the Kinahan cartel who have already murdered his brother Gary, uncle Eddie, and cousins Gareth and Derek ‘Coakley’ Hutch.

The warning came after at the conclusion of a 16-year sentence he received in 2012 for his role in an armed raid in May 2009 in Lucan, west Dublin, during which his pal Gareth Molloy was shot dead by gardaí.

He has served lengthy concurrent sentences for offences including manslaughter, robbery and firearms offences and has been far from a model prisoner after getting into a number of scrapes behind bars.

He previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Barry Maguire (23) on December 26, 2007 at Milltown Estate in Ashbourne.

‘Del Boy’ Hutch has also been spotted walking around the city centre since his release wearing body armour for his own protection.

He is the older brother of Patrick Hutch (30) who went on trial and was later acquitted of the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne in February 2016.