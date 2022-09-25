| 6°C Dublin

Ukrainian refugee host was paedophile on sex offenders’ register

Family stayed at property of Co Fermanagh man after he had told authorities of his record

Many thousands of Ukrainians have sought refuge from the Russian invasion of their country. Photo: Daniel Leal. Expand

Many thousands of Ukrainians have sought refuge from the Russian invasion of their country. Photo: Daniel Leal.

Rodney Edwards

A convicted paedophile h osted a Ukrainian family under a scheme administered by the Northern Ireland Executive Office — despite failing three security checks, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

It is understood the family, which included a baby, stayed in a mobile home on the man’s property in Co Armagh for a number of weeks before the issue was dealt with.

