Ukrainian refugee host was paedophile on sex offenders’ register

A convicted paedophile h osted a Ukrainian family under a scheme administered by the Northern Ireland Executive Office — despite failing three security checks, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

It is understood the family, which included a baby, stayed in a mobile home on the man’s property in Co Armagh for a number of weeks before the issue was dealt with.

The Homes for Ukraine programme allows individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war to safety. Any person with a room or home available can offer it to a Ukrainian individual or a family — though those making the offer must be vetted first.

They and anyone living with them must undergo five checks, including an inspection of the accommodation, and individual checks by Access NI and Health and Social Care.

When an application is made, the UK Home Office carries out some checks against criminal record databases — on the sponsor and the Ukrainian applicants — as part of pre-arrival safeguarding checks. If something is found, the visa is not issued.

In this case, the Home Office did not flag the fact the host had been convicted of sexually abusing a child.

When he made his past known during a home inspection by external agencies on behalf of the Executive Office on July 25, no action was taken.

A third check was carried out — this time of his criminal history via Access NI, a branch in the Department of Justice — despite him having already confirmed he was on the sex offenders’ register. The results were not returned until August 15, more than two weeks later.

Having failed three checks, the man still housed the Ukrainian family at the back of his property for a number of weeks before they were moved to emergency accommodation.

A spokeswoman for the Executive Office said: “The person in question had applied to be a sponsor and was undergoing the required safeguarding checks.

“As part of this process, a first visit was made to the accommodation for the Ukrainians, which was a self-contained property that the sponsor owned but did not live in, on July 25.

“At the time of the visit, no Ukrainians had arrived with the sponsor. During this visit, an issue was raised in relation to a previous sexual offence conviction. At no point was he an officially approved sponsor.”

Asked what action was taken when the discovery of the man’s past was made, the spokeswoman said that “immediately after the first visit”, Access NI and the Health and Social Care safeguarding checks “were initiated”.

“The details of the previous conviction were confirmed in the Access NI certificate when it was received on August 15. On August 17, the Homes for Ukraine Escalation Panel, which oversees the safeguarding checks, met and agreed the nature of the offence meant the individual was not suitable to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

“The individual and the Ukrainian family were made aware of this decision by e mail. At this stage, the agencies working on the Homes for Ukraine scheme had not been informed that the Ukrainian guests had arrived in Northern Ireland.”

It is understood the family and the individual hosting them had attended a Ukrainian Assistance Centre in Newry only a few days after they arrived in Northern Ireland, where many of the agencies working on the scheme, including the Executive Office, were present.

More than 90pc of Ukrainians who come to Northern Ireland travel through the Republic of Ireland. As refugees have been offered visa-free travel to Ireland, it is common for Ukrainians who have applied to the Homes for Ukraine scheme to travel to Northern Ireland before their UK visas have been issued.

While this was widely anticipated at the start of the scheme in February, it is understood action was only taken by the authorities here in August after this case arose.

The Executive Office spokeswoman added: “We have taken a number of additional steps to help ensure those involved in the scheme are protected.

“This includes an arrangement with the Immigration Service in the Republic of Ireland to intercept Ukrainians if we find their sponsor is unsuitable before they travel here. We have also strengthened the procedures for reporting concerns that arise during home visits.”

The spokeswoman added the office was not aware of any Ukrainians in Northern Ireland who had been sponsored by a convicted sex offender.

Out of 941 addresses in Northern Ireland referred for checking as part of the Homes for Ukraine programme, 94 have been withdrawn by the sponsor or rejected.

The Executive Office has said the main reasons were a change of circumstances for either the sponsor of the Ukrainians, which meant that the match could not proceed; the accommodation being unsuitable for the needs of the Ukrainian family for reasons of size or accessibility; or a failure by the sponsor to comply with the requirements of the scheme.

“A small number of sponsors have been declined due to criminal records,” said the spokeswoman.