Ukraine ambassador says Putin wants to ‘exterminate our nation’

Iuliia Sierova from Kharkiv pictured at a rally for Ukraine at the Garden of Remembrance, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney.

Sima Yevmakova (11) who arrived in Ireland last week from Zhytomyr at a rally for Ukraine at the Garden of Remembrance, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney.

Hundreds of Ukrainians gathered at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin today as the Ukrainian Ambassador Larysa Gerasko told how Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to “exterminate our nation.”

Ms Gerasko told the crowd - many of whom had recently fled to Ireland - that “half of Ukraine is already completely destroyed”.

“Putin is waging war against Ukraine,” Ms Gerasko said. “He has the intention to exterminate our nation. More than 200 schools are completely destroyed. More than 200 hospitals are completely destroyed.”

The ambassador said “terrible, horrible pictures” in the global media showed the impact of the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

Cloaked in her nation’s yellow and blue flag, she told the crowd: “The world has to do everything to stop Russia.”

The Ukrainian Army and volunteer conscripts were, she said, “fighting not only for our country, they are fighting for the survival of our nation”.

She spoke of her nation’s heartbreak that citizens were being buried in mass graves, without identification.

The ambassador called on the world to encourage Russian citizens to act against Putin in the name of ending the invasion.

“We have to encourage the Russian people to take to the streets and to protest,” she said.

She said the thousands who have protested in Russia so far, would not make a difference to Putin. It would take “millions of Russian people to take to the street and protest”.

She ended her speech saying “Glory to Ukraine,” with the crowd chanting the now familiar liberation motto back.

Small children looked oblivious to the situation as they stood beside their mothers, some weeping. People were encouraged to light candles in memory of loved ones who have died in the invasion.

Alena Kucher (35), from Kyiv, has just arrived in Ireland and is staying in a hotel in north Dublin with her two-year-old son, Daniel.

Ms Kucher’s husband, Igor, is still in Ukraine fighting as a conscript. She broke down, telling how anxious she felt “every minute of every day” wondering if he and other family members would survive.

“The men are fighting to protect our country. It’s very hard,” Ms Kucher said. “My father stayed in the south of Ukraine. He’s near Odessa and Putin wants to take Odessa.

“We don't know what will happen tomorrow. We don't have any plans for the future because we can only plan for one or two days. We only want to go back home but we understand that the war will not end in the near future.

“My mother lives near Kyiv and small towns outside the city are almost destroyed. A house my relatives live in is destroyed.

“I’m not sure if my mother’s house is still standing. She also left Ukraine and she is now in Austria.”

Ms Kucher wept, saying: “Every night we go to sleep and we don't know what will come in the morning, what will happen to our relatives.”

Iulia Sierova was in her family’s basement sheltering with relatives in Kharkiv, when the house was bombed. She fled Ukraine with her boyfriend Oleksandr.

“We lost everything,” Ms Sierova said. “We came here only with a couple of bags.”

Despite the couple having to flee and leaving behind loved ones, they didn’t want Russian citizens to be blamed for the invasion.

They told how they had Russian friends whom they had spoken to on the phone and they were unaware of the extent of the carnage in Ukraine, due to State propaganda controlling the media agenda.

Wrapped in a Lithuanian flag, Marijus Gudynas, Lithuanian Ambassador to Ireland, told the crowd: “Ukrainians, Irish people and people of all other nationalities are gathered here.

“It's very difficult to speak at a place like this (the Garden of Remembrance) which is a sacred place for heroes, who gave their lives for independence from violence.

“Today we’re remembering the heroes who are giving their lives for the independence of Ukraine and also for the independence of Europe, for my country, of this country, of many other countries.

“We’re all sympathetic. We’re all in protest. But then at some stage we could get tired. And I believe that Putin and his machine - they are hoping that the world will get tired.

“And of course we cannot do much here in Ireland. But we can keep on going and saying we will never forget. We will never give up fighting for Ukraine.”

Mr Gudynas said while the world would “never be able to pay the debt of those heroes, who’ve passed away” fighting Russian forces in Ukraine, “we have some debt for those Ukrainians, who are still alive as refugees”.

He added: “But we also need to support those who are fighting the army of Putin today… We will win.”

Ukrainian representatives urged people to offer homes to Ukrainian refugees. People can log on to the Irish Red Cross website, to offer support.