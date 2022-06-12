Ukraine accommodation crisis to become ‘complex’

Twelve hundred Ukrainian refugees have moved into homes pledged to the Irish Red Cross since the Russians invaded their country in February.

More than 9,000 offers of properties by Irish citizens to accommodate Ukrainian refugees have been passed to the Government’s accommodation agency by the Irish Red Cross.

But only a fraction of the properties are occupied by Ukrainian families, with owners of many shared properties still being garda vetted.

Of the 9,000 accommodation offers, 6,000 are in shared properties and 3,000 are vacant homes.

The secretary general of the Irish Red Cross said it “took the guts of” two-and-a-half months to process the 9,000 pledges, including contacting owners and inspecting premises.

Liam O’Dwyer said properties continue to be offered by families in Ireland, with a further 380 properties pledged in the past two weeks, and offers continuing at a rate of two to three a day.

Mr O’Dwyer said the Irish Red Cross is working with more vulnerable groups such as unaccompanied teenagers who turn 18 and enter adult refugee services, and in moving families from overcrowded emergency centres.

“We’ve seen that some of the emergency accommodation is overflowing and we’ve been asked to move a number of families into accommodation,” he said.

In the initial aftermath of the invasion, more than 24,000 pledges of accommodation were made but most fell through because the offer was withdrawn or the owner could not be contacted.

Since then, 35,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine for Ireland, with a recent surge of 2,500 coming in the past two weeks.

Most are in emergency accommodation, but the pace of moving families to longer term accommodation, such as homes pledged to the Irish Red Cross, is proving a more protracted process.

Properties are matched to the refugees’ needs, taking into account proximity to schools, work or a requirement to be close to hospitals.

Mr O’Dwyer said the emergency accommodation situation for Ukrainian refugees will become “complex”.

“I think it is going to be complex. I think the initial response has been fantastic in terms of emergency

accommodation and hotels etc. Obviously some of the hotels have tourist businesses. I know the Department is moving people into student accommodation that has just become freed up. Student accommodation will be needed for students from the middle of August,” he said.

“I think the saviour at that stage may well be the accommodation pledges because that gives more time to move people out of emergency accommodation.”

He said the Government is looking at mobile homes, religious institutions and prefabricated buildings such as log cabins as a longer term solution.

“None of it is ideal but it is an emergency and... certainly mobile homes and institutional buildings are much better than the concept of tented villages,” he said.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, whose department is co-ordinating the refugee response, told the Dáil 1,200 families are in pledged accommodation and 2,500 vacant homes are currently being assessed. The Irish Red Cross has launched a co-ordination and mobilisation programme, to link up supports for Ukrainian refugees across the country, with a psychotherapy and support service due to be launched in weeks.

As well as accommodation pledges, the Irish Red Cross has received more than 4,000 pledges from qualified volunteers in every county offering services including language training, interpretation and psychosocial supports. Their offers of support, together with State and community services, will be harnessed by the Red Cross through the central co-ordination team, headed by David Kenealy, a disaster management expert.

The co-ordination programme was launched after an Ernst & Young review for the Irish Red Cross highlighted a gap in the national co-ordination of support services.