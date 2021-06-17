UK police appeal for help to find family of Irish man found dead in his home

UK police are appealing for help to find the family of an Irishman found dead in his home earlier this week.

Gerald Hurley (71) passed away in his Manchester flat last Monday, June 14.

Greater Manchester Police have said there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death.

Mr Hurley was born in Ireland but had been living in Manchester for many years.

Most recently he was living in the Ashley Lane area of Blackley, a village around 5km north of the city centre.

The Greater Manchester Police have said they are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Gerald Hurley’s family.

“Anyone with information about Gerald’s immediate family should contact the Police Coroner’s Office in Manchester on 0161 856 6069,” a spokesman said.