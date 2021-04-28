UK firm advertising for Irish workers to build nuclear power station

A UK firm is advertising for Irish workers to take up jobs building the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

Bylor, a partnership of Bouygues Travaux Publics and Laing O'Rourke, has said it is looking for highly skilled carpenters, steel fixers, foremen and supervisors for the project.

In an advertisement to run on April 29, the group calls the development an “exciting megaproject”.

Earlier this month the Irish Independent revealed concerns over British construction poaching Irish-based construction workers who are currently locked out of their jobs.

Fears have been growing in the construction sector that the flow of builders across the Irish Sea will become a permanent skills drain.

This could damage the industry long after it is permitted to reopen fully according to a number of sources in the sector.

Mick Flynn of Flynn Construction, said at the time he was aware of a growing number of firms who had lost skilled tradespeople that would be difficult to replace.

“We’ve been losing skilled workers, especially carpenters, dryliners and facade specialists.

“I’m aware of one mechanical and electrical firm that has just lost a whole team of electricians,” he said.

The Bylor advertisement campaign for Irish workers points at that the project is just one hour away from Bristol airport “with regular flights from Dublin and Belfast”.

It said benefits of the job include long-term employment, higher than average pay rates and a dedicated workers campus accommodation with dining leisure and gym facilities.

Hinkley Point, in Somerset, was one of eight sites identified for a nuclear power station in 2010 by the British government. It was given the go-ahead in 2016.

In January this year the BBC reported it would open later than expected and will cost £500m (€575m) more than previously thought.

The plant is due to open in June 2026 – originally it was due to open in 2025 – and will cost between £22bn and £23bn.

The project has come in for criticism and opposition in Britain and in France, over issues including safety concerns.

Financing for it was in part provided by French state-owned EDF and the populist National Front vowed in their 2017 general election campaign to find a loophole that could sink the deal.