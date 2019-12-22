Uefa 'don't envisage change' to Euro 2020 Aviva stadium plan

European football's governing body said it hopes "football-related issues" at the FAI will be resolved soon.

Uefa officials are set to meet with the FAI and the Government next month for talks to address the financial crisis that has engulfed Irish football.

However, European officials have refused to comment on the risk of the association being placed in examinership or receivership, saying it does not comment on "hypothetical situations".

This is despite the future of the FAI being at risk because of the state of the association's finances.

The Aviva Stadium is pencilled in to host four European Championship matches in June. These include a clash between Sweden and Poland and a quarter-final.

Ireland will play two games there, should they qualify.

"We don't envisage a change in the plan for Dublin to host four matches in the upcoming Euro," a Uefa spokeswoman told the Sunday Independent.

Last week, Sport Minister Shane Ross said the FAI sought €18m in support from the Government to deal with its financial crisis.

The association is looking for solutions to reduce its €55m debt but Mr Ross has insisted the Government will not be in a position to issue a bailout.

These debts are said to rise to €62m once funding and loans owed to Uefa are considered.

Mr Ross said a Sport Ireland-commissioned audit carried out by Northern Irish firm KOSI recommended the FAI was not fit to handle public funds.

He said the situation was so grave that the association had "done some work" exploring "the consequences" of going into examinership.

This would protect the association from creditors for a defined period while a court-appointed examiner assessed its affairs.

If the examiner deems the association has a reasonable chance of surviving, it will put in place a plan to facilitate the association going forward.

There are doubts the FAI will retain its Uefa membership if it eventually does collapse due to financial pressures.

This weekend Uefa told the Sunday Independent it was unwilling to comment on such financial risks to the association, but added that it did not foresee having to alter plans for Dublin to host games during its showpiece tournament next summer.

"There will be a meeting in January between top officials from Uefa and all the stakeholders in Irish football and we hope that all football-related issues will be resolved at that time.

"Uefa is in contact with the FAI regarding their financial situation and we are supporting them in this respect [in a non-financial manner] as much as we can."

Uefa also confirmed former FAI chief executive John Delaney retains his title and mandate as a member of European football's executive committee.

This is despite Delaney not being invited to its meetings while he is the subject of a number of investigations into the FAI's affairs.

Delaney resigned from the association last September amid concern about spending at the association.

"The resignation of Mr Delanay from the FAI does not affect his position on the Uefa Executive Committee, as the requirement to hold an active office in one's national association only applies at the time of election and any re-election," Uefa said last week.

"However, as stated on numerous occasions, Mr Delaney has not been invited to Uefa Executive Committee, Uefa committee meetings or other Uefa events since the start of an investigation in the Republic of Ireland several months ago."

Sunday Independent