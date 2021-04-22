UCD launches global project to help children adjust to the challenges of the pandemic

UCD has launched a new global research project to help children adjust to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The COVISION research project is funded by the Health Research Board and the Irish Research Council and examines the different ways children have been responding to changes during the pandemic.

The global project is the first of its kind to investigate children and young people’s perspectives through the collection of their reflections on creative outlets and processes related to Covid-19 experiences.

Children aged 10-17 years of age from around the world are included in the study.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the event, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman said: “Research conducted by my own department and by others have revealed the myriad of issues that children have had to deal with in the last year or so but I think it's also revealed that element of optimism and belief in themselves and their power to act as agents of change.

“During Covid-19, children’s and young people faced significant disruptions in their lives.

“They haven’t been able to see their family and friends, their normal activities have been severely disrupted and most significantly they’ve faced repeated and long school closures.”

Minister O’Gorman said the project will enhance the wellbeing of children and young people in the face of pandemic and will benefit children and their communities all over the world.

Also speaking at the launch and partner on the project, Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon said: “This project is focused on the children of the world and how they cope with, or not, the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We want to hear from children and we want their views to be considered by decision makers.

“The importance of their words and their input to this project will be wide-reaching and is something every adult in power should pay heed to.”

Dr Muldoon said the initiative to gather the views and opinions of children from all over the world is “vital to helping each nation plan better and to dream bigger for our children.”

“There is phenomenal expertise from Ireland, Brazil, Australia, US, Canada, Scotland, Taiwan and New Zealand and that means that what comes out of this research will represent a United Nations of opinions from children,” he added.

Dr Suja Somanadhan from UCD School of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Systems, who is leading the international collaboration, said: “The COVISION project seeks to enhance the wellbeing of children during and after the pandemic and promote a range of positive community responses.

“By recognising children as a group with rights of equal value to those of adults and agents for promoting change, the COVISION project will harness their creative and innovative expertise to co-design and co-produce practical interventions.”