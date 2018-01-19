U2's Larry Mullen wears Cranberries t-shirt as he performs at party for homeless people at GPO

The U2 drummer took the stage, along with TV and radio host Marty Whelan, to perform at Eric's Party, an annual event organised by the Dublin Lions Club.

The event has been held in a number of locations over its 59 years and this was its third year in the historic O'Connell Street venue.

The Defence Forces helped turn the building into a dining hall with seating for 240 people and members of the Defence Forces also cooked and prepared all the food.