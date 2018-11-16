U2 hotel in objection to injecting centre

The four-star Dublin hotel co-owned by U2's Bono and The Edge is one of dozens of Dublin businesses to lodge an objection against a planned injecting centre for chronic heroin and cocaine addicts.

Last month, Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI) lodged its plans with Dublin City Council for the State's first medically supervised injection centre that is to cater for around 60 addicts a day. The application involves the redevelopment of MQI's Riverbank building at 13/14 Merchant's Quay in Dublin 8, including the provision of seven planned injecting rooms in the basement of the building.

In total, 99 objections have been lodged against the plan, with a host of businesses joining with Bono's and The Edge's Clarence Hotel voicing their opposition against the contentious plan.

They include one of the best known - and one of the most profitable - pubs in the country, The Temple Bar pub in Temple bar, The Porterhouse pub, The Temple Bar company, the Dublin Business Alliance, the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and The Morgan, Trinity City and the Westin hotels, which are part of the MHL Hotel Collection owned by US billionaire, John Malone.

A decision is due on the application next month.

