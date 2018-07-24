Typical Irish summer returns... country will experience a 10 degree drop in temperature this week

IRELAND is set to witness a ten degree drop in temperature over the coming days as an Atlantic weather front washes away the heatwave and Mediterranean temperatures.

It will be in stark contrast to the UK where a Level 3 or Amber Alert was issued as temperatures soared close to a sizzling 34C.

Public Health England urged people to stay out of the sun with the UK Met Office issuing a major heat health alert.

Suffolk recorded a searing 33.3C - with the UK's heatwave and drought now worse than that of 1976.

Three such Amber Alerts have been issued in the UK since June - with the current alert in place until Friday as sizzling conditions continue due to a weather front sweeping over England and Wales from the Mediterranean and North Africa.

Ireland, in contrast, will see weather conditions dictated by an Atlantic front which will prevent the Mediterranean weather from extending further than the UK.

Local children jump into Lake Corrib from Kilbeg Pier near Headford, Co. Galway during yesterdays heatwave. Photo: Tony Gavin 27/6/2018 Enjoying the heatwave in Ballina and Killaloe Pic:Mark Condren 26.6.2018 Relaxing and enjoying the heatwave and sunshine at the FortyFoot and Sandycove..Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Met Éireann warned of heavy showers spreading across Ireland on Wednesday with next weekend likely to prove almost ten degrees cooler than the balmy conditions Ireland has revelled in since late June.

After seven weeks of near-record sunshine - and almost four weeks of drought - an Atlantic weather front will dramatically change conditions over Ireland.

Rain is forecast for Wednesday evening though the heaviest of the showers will arriving into Thursday.

However, Irish Water said a substantial period of rainfall is required to ease the pressure on streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.

Natalie Haden from Edenderry enjoying the heatwave in Banagher, Co. Offaly. Photo: Tony Gavin Enjoying the heatwave in Ballina and Killaloe Pic:Mark Condren

Met Éireann confirmed a Status Yellow warning will remain in place for Dublin, Leinster and Munster over drought-like conditions in Irish soil.

Soil moisture deficits will remain in excess of 75mm - a major headache for farmers, gardeners and Irish Water who are hoping for water levels to be boosted in lakes and reservoirs..

While temperatures will remain between 18C and 24C - with inland areas the warmest - the forecast is for a significant change in Irish weather by next weekend

Met Éireann warned that Ireland will fall back to normal temperatures from Friday night - a general decline from 28C to around 18C.

The heatwave is causing serious problems for farmers in many parts of the country but for those with grass to cut, the conditions are ideal. Liam Keating from Donore, Co Carlow took advantage of the sunny spell to knock his meadows last Thursday and the crop was baled in cracking condition over the weekend. Photo: Roger Jones

"Temperatures will fall back to around average with maxima rising to the high teens generally," a spokesperson warned.

"A degree of uncertainty, however, as low pressure may feed in some wet and windy conditions later in the weekend."

Thursday will see quite heavy outbreaks of rain with parts of Dublin and the east coast likely to see drizzle turning to showers for most of the day.

It will only be on Friday that conditions start to improve with some spells of good sunshine though areas will also witness showers, particularly in the morning.

While temperatures might reach 24C today in Leinster and Munster, they will drop back to 18C-20C for the remainder of the week.

They will then drop to between 16C and 19C over the weekend - almost eight degrees cooler than the previous weekend.

The rain will improve grass growth and ease conditions in parched gardens.

However, the rain will not offer an immediate solution to Irish Water's problems.

Experts said that two to four weeks of rainfall is required to boost water levels in streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs after one of the driest summers in 150 years.

Some parts of Ireland didn't see rainfall for almost 40 days after June 21.

Hose pipe bans will remain in place into August.

However, farm groups expressed hope that the recent rainfall heralds wetter conditions into August - vitally boosting grass growth and crop yields.

Hay and straw prices have almost doubled as livestock farmers warned it could take Ireland 18 months to recover from the miserable winter followed by the record-breaking summer drought.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar promised the Government will "not be found wanting" if the drought continues and the multi-billion Euro agri-food sector faces a potential fodder crisis.

But Mr Varadkar and Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said the situation could dramatically change with rainfall and warm temperatures to promote grass growth.

"There aren't any plans at the moment for any particular response in relation to fodder. But I know it is an issue that is emerging," he said.

Ireland recorded its hottest and driest June in living memory.

Parts of Ireland didn't receive rainfall from June 21 until last week.

Experts warned, however, that another two to four weeks of good rainfall is required to tackle parched farmland and replenish Irish water sources.

At the height of the heatwave, Ireland came within one degree of shattering a 19th Century record for the hottest temperature ever recorded.

June has proved the driest month on record.

Online Editors