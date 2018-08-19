A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, have been killed after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a wall.

Two young people killed - and three others seriously injured - following early morning crash

The incident occurred at Eastend, Bundoran, Co. Donegal at 3.25am this morning.

Their bodies have been removed to Sligo General Hospital.

A total of five people were travelling in the car and another woman, also aged in her 20s, is in critical condition.

Two other men, aged mid 20s, suffered serious injuries and were removed to Sligo General Hospital.

Garda forensic collision investigators officers are at scene and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 - 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors