Two young men die in separate road crashes

TWO men have been killed in separate road crashes today.

A man lost his life when his car left the road and struck a wall in Co Louth this afternoon.

A garda spokesman said: "At approximately 3pm Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single car crash on a minor road at Lusmagh near Banagher.

"It’s understood the car was travelling from Lusmagh towards Victoria Lough when it left the road and struck a wall.

"The driver of the car, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

"His passenger, a man in his late 20s, was uninjured. The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at the Midlands Regional Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The local Coroner has been notified."

In a separate incident, another young man died after the car he was driving collided with a lorry this morning .

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal traffic collision in Co Limerick.

"At approximately 10:10am a 27-year old man was seriously injured when his car collided with a lorry on the N21 near Templeglantine. He was attended to at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene short time later. It’s understood he was sole occupant of the car," a garda spokesman said.

"The driver of the lorry, a man in his 70s, was unharmed in the collision."

The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be carried out. The local Coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the vehicles and the crash site and local diversions remain in place on the route.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to both collisions to contact them, they are particularly appealing to any motorist with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057-9169710, Newcastle West Garda Station on 069-20650 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.

