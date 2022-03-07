| 5.5°C Dublin

Two women have been treated in hospital following a shooting in Dublin earlier today.

Gardaí were alerted to the gun attack shortly before 10am in the Clondalkin area.

A firearm was discharged at two women sitting in a car at the junction of the Oak Road and Nangor Road.

The female driver and passenger, both aged in their 30s, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

They later attended St James Hospital for treatment and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

At this stage gardaí are investigating if a makeshift, low-velocity firearm was used in the shooting.

Gardaí are also attempting to establish a motive for this morning’s gun attack and are following a number of lines of inquiry.

No arrests have yet been made and an examination of the scene has been carried out.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Clondalkin are investigating a firearms incident that occurred at the junction of Oak Road/Nangor Road, Clondalkin this morning Monday 7th March, 2022 at approximately 9.45am.

“A firearm was discharged at a car and shattered the windows. The female driver and passenger (30s) received non life threatening injuries. They attended St. James Hospital for treatment.”

