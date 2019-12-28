Two women were airlifted to hospital after a two car collision in Co Roscommon at lunchtime today.

Two women in serious condition after collision in Roscommon

The women, aged in their 30s and 70s, were brought to Sligo University Hospital (SUH) with serious injuries. Three men were also brought to SUH but their injuries were described as “non-life threatening”.

The collision happened at Ardleckna, Elphin, Co Roscommon.

Forensic Collision Investigators carried out an examination of the scene.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses.

“Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out a technical examination and the road has since re-opened,” a spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at approximately 12.50pm.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Online Editors