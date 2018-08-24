Two women arrested after a massive drug seizure of more than half a million euro

Two women have been arrested in the capital after a massive drug seizure of more than half a million euro.

An estimated street value of €670,000 worth of what is believed to be heroin and crack cocaine was seized by the garda drugs unit and specialised crime unit on the south side of the city.

Following a stop and search of a vehicle driven by a woman, gardai found €4,000 worth of suspected heroin with the woman (30s) arrested at the scene.

She is currently detained at Ballyfermot garda station.

The drugs unit then carried out further searches at a home in Bluebell where the larger quantities of drugs were discovered.

“In a follow up search at a house in Bluebell, 4.5 kilos of suspected heroin and crack cocaine (subject to analysis) was seized with an estimated street value of €670,000. A small amount of prescription tablets were also seized,” a garda spokeswoman said.

Following the seizure, a second woman (30s) was also arrested and is currently detained at Kevin Street garda station.

Gardai say the arrests come on the back of ongoing investigations targeting an organised crime group in the area.

