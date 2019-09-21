Two teens hospitalised after firework incident

Two teenagers have been hospitalised after an incident involving a firework.

The two boys, aged 17 and 15, received serious injuries when they came into contact with what was described by gardaí as a "firework".

One of the youths sustained a serious injury to his eye and the other to his hand.

The teenagers were rushed to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital Dublin and the Childrens University Hospital at Temple Street for treatment.

Gardaí in Cabra, Dublin are investigating the incident which occurred on Faussagh Avenue, Cabra at around 10pm on Friday September 21.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Online Editors