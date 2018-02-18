News Irish News

Monday 19 February 2018

Two teens arrested as gardaí seize firearm and drugs in raid

The firearm seized in the raid. Pic: An Garda Siochana
The ammunition seized in the raid. Pic: An Garda Siochana

Two teenagers have been arrested after gardaí seized a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of drugs in a search operation in Dublin today.

A search was carried out at a house on Sheriff Street in Dublin 1, shortly after 3.30pm today.

During the course of the search gardaí discovered a revolver and a quantity of ammunition.

They also discovered a quantity of cocaine with street valve of €800.

A man in his late teens and a juvenile female were arrested at the scene.

They are both detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.



