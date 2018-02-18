Two teens arrested as gardaí seize firearm and drugs in raid
Two teenagers have been arrested after gardaí seized a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of drugs in a search operation in Dublin today.
A search was carried out at a house on Sheriff Street in Dublin 1, shortly after 3.30pm today.
During the course of the search gardaí discovered a revolver and a quantity of ammunition.
They also discovered a quantity of cocaine with street valve of €800.
A man in his late teens and a juvenile female were arrested at the scene.
They are both detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.
Online Editors