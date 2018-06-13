Two teenagers to appear in court in connection with post office robbery
Two young men aged in their late teens are due in court this morning in connection with a robbery at a post office.
Gardai in Sligo received a report of two men armed with knives robbing a post office in Maugheraboy at around 2.25pm yesterday.
The two men were chased on foot by gardai and arrested.
Nobody was injured during the incident and money that was stolen during the raid has been recovered.
The men were held at Ballymote Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
They have both been charged and are due to appear at Manorhamilton District Court at 10.30am this morning.
Online Editors