Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision between two vehicles in Co Wexford.

Two seriously injured in crash outside Wexford pub

The incident happened in Ballycarney, Co Wexford at around 7pm outside the local pub The Ballycarney Inn.

It’s understood a number of people, including two Americans, have suffered serious injuries.

Three ambulances and two fire brigades are at the scene of the incident.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the main Enniscorthy to Bunclody road.

More to follow...

