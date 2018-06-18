Two rescued from 50ft yacht after engine failed while sailing off Dun Laoghaire harbour

Dun Laoghaire RNLI comes to the aid of two people onboard a broken down 50ft yacht

Two people were rescued from a 50ft yacht when their engine failed around a mile north of Dun Laoghaire Harbour.

Dun Laoghaire RNLI responded to the distress call from the vessel at 2.30pm on Sunday. The two aboard the yacht had been making their way back to the marina when their engine failed.

Weather conditions at the time were described as fresh with a south westerly wind, meaning it was very breezy. Members of the Irish Coast Guard helped in the efforts on the marina after RNLI lifeboat crew of five towed the boat back to harbour.

The two people aboard the yacht were uninjured following the incident. Dun Laoghaire RNLI Helm Dave Brannigan said those on the yacht "did the right thing by anchoring and calling for assistance".

"This was a big yacht and the call out was an example of great teamwork between ourselves and our colleagues in the Irish Coast Guard," he said.

Online Editors