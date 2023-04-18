| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Two PSNI officers to be prosecuted for allegedly sharing photos taken at suicide scenes

The officers are said to have manipulated the bodies before taking the photographs Expand
Chief Constable Simon Byrne Expand

Close

The officers are said to have manipulated the bodies before taking the photographs

The officers are said to have manipulated the bodies before taking the photographs

Chief Constable Simon Byrne

Chief Constable Simon Byrne

/

The officers are said to have manipulated the bodies before taking the photographs

Brett Campbell

Two PSNI officers are to be prosecuted for allegedly sharing photos taken at suicide scenes.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced the decision after examining evidence from the Police Ombudsman.

Most Watched

Privacy