Police officers respond to a bomb attack in Strabane last night (Photo by Aodhan Roberts)

Two police officers have escaped injury after their vehicle was damaged during a bomb attack in Strabane.

The BBC reports the incident happened in the Mount Carmel Heights area of the Co Tyrone town and a security operation is now underway.

Police remain at the scene on Friday morning after what was described as a “loud bang” was heard in the area when the attack happened.

Ulster Unionist councillor Philip Smith condemned the incident and attack on officers.

"Dissident republicans are still active & intent on murder,” he tweeted.

“Thoughts are with the PSNI officers who thankfully have avoided injury from this reckless attack which all right minded people will condemn.”

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said the incident has caused a “major inconvenience” for around 1,000 residents living in the area, including for children unable to go to school.

“More than 1000 people living in Mount Carmel Heights are experiencing immense disruption this morning as police investigate a security alert in the area,” he said.

"This is one of Strabane’s biggest residential areas and there is currently no way in or out as the scene is cordoned off.

“Local people have reported hearing a loud bang late last night which police are now investigating. This disruption means that nurses teachers and other public service workers are unable to get to work this morning.

“I am continuing to speak directly with the local PSNI and would urge people to co-operate with police so that we can secure the area and have the cordon lifted as soon as possible.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The road is closed to motorists and drivers have been advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Police confirmed no homes have been evacuated at present.



