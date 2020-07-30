Two people seriously injured in Cork road crash

TWO people have been seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Cork.

The accident occurred in Adrigole in west Cork shortly before 5pm and left two people with serious injuries.

Gardai and paramedics were at the scene within minutes.

The injured were being brought to Bantry General Hospital and Cork University Hospital.

Gardai closed the section of road involved to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area as diversions are expected to remain in place for some time.

The precise circumstances of the accident remain unclear.

