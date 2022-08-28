The scene on Thomas street at the junction with Thomas Court where a car which was in a pursuit with Gardai, mounted the pavement injuring a number of pedestrians Picture: Gerry Mooney

Two men have been seriously injured after the driver of a car which earlier had an interaction with gardai lost control and crashed into a group of people outside a Dublin city pub last night.

The incident happened at the junction of Thomas Street and Thomas Court in the Liberties area of the city.

Gardaí say they are investigating the serious collision and dangerous driving incident.

“At approximately 11:20pm a car turning onto Thomas Court from Thomas Street struck a number of kerbside barriers and mounted the footpath before colliding with three male pedestrians.

“Two of the pedestrians were taken to St James's Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third male did not require immediate medical attention,” a garda spokesman said.

“The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí on suspicion of dangerous driving and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station,” he added.

The man is due to appear before the courts tomorrow morning.

Gardai sealed off the scene and carried out a technical examination.

The matter has now been referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) because the incident involved an interaction with gardai.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Thomas Street/Thomas Court areas of Dublin 8 between 11pm and 11:20pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.