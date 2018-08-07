Two people have been rushed to hospital following a collision overnight.

Two people rushed to hospital following collision in which second driver 'failed to remain at scene'

The incident happened at Balriggan in Co Louth at around 12.30am.

A male driver (30s) and a female passengers were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with minor injuries.

Gardai say the driver of the second vehicle - which was travelling north - failed to remain at the scene.

Anybody with any information is urged to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577 or any garda station.

