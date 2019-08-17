TWO people have been killed following separate collisions in Tipperary.

Two people killed in separate road crashes in Tipperary

A woman has died following a collision between a car and a truck in the early hours of this morning.

The crash happened at Dovea, Bouladuff in Thurles, Co Tipperary (on the N62, Thurles to Templemore Road) at around 2.30am.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her mid-60s, was fatally injured in the collision.

Her body has been brought to University Hospital Limerick., where a post mortem is due to take place.

The driver of the truck, a man in his mid-40s, was not injured in the crash.

The Garda Collision Investigators are currently at scene and the road remains closed at this time with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or travelled on the N62 or who can assist them in relation to this investigation to contact Gardaí at Thurles Garda Station on 0504 - 25100, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Separately, a male pedestrian (50s) died after a car driven by a woman (70s) hit a pole, which then struck him.

The collision happened at around 3pm on Gladstone Street.

He was rushed to South Tipperary Hospital, where he died in the early hours of this morning.

The Garda Collision Investigators have finished their investigations at the scene and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or who can assist them to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 - 6177640, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.

