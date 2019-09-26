TWO people have died and two others are seriously injured following a road crash overnight.

Two people killed and two others seriously injured in Clare road crash

The collision happened at around midnight in Quinspool, Parteen, Co Clare.

It is understood that one vehicle was involved.

Two people were pronounced dead and two men, aged in their early 20s, were rushed to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place, Forensic Collision Investigators are expected at the scene this morning. The road remains closed.

An incident room at Mayorstone Park Garda Station has been set up.

Gardaí are urging witnesses to this incident to come forward, in particular they are appealing to drivers who may have been in the area between 1am and 2am and who may have Dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061 456 980 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

