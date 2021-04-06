Two people killed and one person seriously injured following crash in Louth

Gardaí in Louth have confirmed that two people have died and another person is seriously injured following a road traffic collision.

The men, one in his 30s and the other in his 50s, were killed when their cars collided on the Ardee Link Road, just off the M1 at Richardstown, Dunleer, Co Louth this morning at approximately 8.10am.

The man in his 50s who was the sole occupant of a car was fatally injured when his car collided into a second vehicle.

His body has been removed to the Mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post mortem will take place.

The male driver, mid 30s, of the second vehicle was also fatally injured. His body has also been removed to the mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

A passenger of the second car was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for his non life-threatening injuries.

This car also struck a third vehicle and the driver of that car was removed to hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The Garda Forensic Collision investigators are currently at the scene and the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the M1, or on the Ardee Link Road at Richardstown this morning, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors