Two people arrested over death of four-year-old boy released without charge

The boy died in hospital after sustaining fatal head injuries at a house in Co Limerick in March

John Besley

A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a four-year-old boy have been released, gardaí said.

The boy died in hospital after sustaining fatal head injuries at a house in Co Limerick in March.

The man in his 30s and woman in her 20s were arrested in connection with the case on Thursday, but have been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations are ongoing.

The incident took place on Saturday, March 13, at a house in Rathbane.

The boy died at Temple St children’s hospital in Dublin after he was first rushed to University Hospital Limerick and later transferred to Cork University Hospital.

