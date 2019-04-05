A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Bangor woman Lisa Dorrian.

Two people arrested on suspicion of murder of woman who was last seen alive in 2005

The man (49) and woman (34), were arrested in the Newtownards area on Friday morning.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A large scale search operation took place earlier this week in the caravan park in Ballyhalbert where Lisa was last seen alive in 2005.

Lisa had been socialising with a group of people throughout the weekend of Friday February 25 and Sunday February, 27 2005.

She ended up at a party at the caravan site, 30 minutes from her home in Bangor.

Lisa was last seen alive in the caravan around 10pm on Sunday February 27.

Police believe she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following moring. Her body has never been recovered.

