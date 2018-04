Two people have been arrested after a 10-year-old Irish boy died following a suspected hit-and-run incident in Tenerife.

Two people have been arrested after a 10-year-old Irish boy died following a suspected hit-and-run incident in Tenerife.

Two people arrested after boy who died in suspected hit-and-run incident in Tenerife named locally

The child, named locally as Carter Carson from Newtownabbey in Antrim, was rushed to hospital critically injured on Thursday evening but passed away late on Friday.

The suspected hit-and-run happened around 8.30pm on Thursday on a street in Adeje in the south of the island. The youngster, who died at a hospital in the capital Santa Cruz de Tenerife, was coming out of a shopping centre called the Gran Sur shopping centre with his family when he was hit.

He suffered head and chest injuries. He was admitted to an intensive care unit at the University Hospital Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria from another hospital where he was initially taken after being stabilised at the scene.

He passed away on Friday evening. Spain's Interior Minister has confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Juan Ignacio Zoido said this morning "Police have arrested two men over their alleged links to the fatal running-over of a boy in Tenerife. "Once again the public’s help has been fundamental. Thanks for all your help."

A spokesman for a regional government emergency response service confirmed immediately after the incident: “We received a call about a traffic accident involving a 10-year-old boy at 8.30pm on Thursday.

“Two ambulances went to the scene along with a doctor and nurse from a nearby health centre.

“One of the ambulances rushed him to Hospiten Sur with multiple serious injuries. He was subsequently transferred to another hospital.” A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie they were aware of the case.

Online Editors