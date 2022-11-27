Two men have died after they were struck by vehicles in separate road traffic collisions in Dublin and Galway overnight, while three people were hospitalised in another serious collision in Co Cork.

A man in his 30s died after he was struck by a car in Ballymun, Dublin, shortly before 1am.

The collision occurred at Poppintree Park Lane West, Ballymun.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was taken from the scene to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Separately, a man in his 40s died following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Tuam, Co Galway, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The collision occurred shortly after 12:30am on the N83 at Cahervoley, Cummer near Tuam.

The pedestrian, a man in his mid-40s, was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway (UHG) where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, did not require hospital treatment.

The road at the crash site is closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are currently in place on the N83 between Corofin Cross and Corrandrum National School.

In a third collision overnight, three people were hospitalised in Cork following a two-car collision. A male in his late teens – a driver of one of the cars – was seriously injured in the collision which occurred at Fairhill, Cork, at approximately 11pm last night.

Two occupants of the second vehicle – a female in her 30s and a man in his 60s, were also taken to Cork University Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any of the incidents to come forward. Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the areas at the time of the collisions are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information on the Galway collision is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile anyone with information on the Dublin collision is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Anyone with information on the Cork collision is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.