Two of five injured in hotel lift fall incident settle High Court case

Two of the five people injured when a lift in a hotel plummeted three floors to the basement have settled their High Court actions.

Former garda sergeant and mother of two Patricia O’Leary (42), from Co Meath, and her husband Andrew Meehan, who is also a garda sergeant, were two of five members of an extended family who sued over the accident.

They were returning to their rooms in the Killarney Plaza Hotel after a wedding ceremony on July 9, 2011.

Ms O’Leary five years after the accident had to retire from the gardaí on medical grounds aged 37. It was claimed her injuries as a result of the accident were life changing. Her case was being heard first.

On the third day of the hearing of Ms O’Leary’s case, Mr Justice Michael Hanna was told it had been settled and the court could move on to hear her husband’s case.

However, after talks between the sides, the judge was told Mr Meehan’s case had also settled.

The terms of the settlements are confidential.

The court will on Friday begin to hear the next case of the three remaining cases.

They have been brought by brothers Paul and Kevin Meehan and Kevin’s wife Jennie Wong.

All five sued the hotel owners, Shawcove Ltd, with registered offices at Castleisland, Co Kerry.

They have also sued companies involved in installing and maintaining lifts, Ellickson Engineering Ltd, in receivership, of Kilmurry, Waterford; Kilell Ltd also of Kilmurry,and Otis Ltd and Otis Elevator Ireland Ltd, both of Naas Road Business Park, Dublin.

They have also sued lift components manufacturer Daldoss Elevetronic Spa of Valsugana, Italy.

Liability was conceded in 2019 and the case is before the court for assessment of damages.

It is claimed there was a failure to ensure the intended pathway from the car park was safe and free from hazard.

There was also a failure, it is claimed, to install a proper functioning lift from the car park to the hotel.