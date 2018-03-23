THE two close friends who were killed in an horrific road collision when out walking near their homes have been named locally.

Two mothers - one a teacher, one a veterinary worker - named locally as the pedestrian victims in horror crash

Gardai continue to investigate the incident in which Maureen Dooley and Deirdre Kilmartin lost their lives in Ballinasloe in Galway on Thursday night.

The two women were in their 50s, and were both married with children. It is understood that they were well-known in the Galway town, with local councillors saying that "everybody is devastated".

The two friends were walking on the Station Road shortly before 6pm on Thursday when the incident occurred. A garda spokesman said Ms Dooley and Ms Kilmartin were fatally injured when they were struck by a car which had collided with a second car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Dooley was a secondary school maths teacher at Marist College in Athlone. She was from Deerpark and is survived by her husband and three children. Ms Kilmartin was from originally from Sarsfields Road in Ballinasloe, which adjoins the road where the accident took place. In recent years she had lived with her family on the Shannonbridge side of the town, and she worked in a local veterinary surgery. She was married with two children.

They have been described as prominent figures in the community, and could often be seen out walking together. Local Sinn Féin Cllr Dermot Connolly says it was shocking accident and Ballinasloe was numb on Friday morning.

“It is devastating for the whole community in Ballinasloe. News you don’t want to hear,” said Cllr Connolly.

“Unfortunately yesterday around 7pm word started to come through that there was a very bad accident on Station Road and it transpired that there was two fatalities there.

“I passed myself and the road was cordoned off at the ash tree, on the Station Road. And the emergency services were there, they had to visit a tragic scene.” The Station Road was still closed on Friday morning as the Gardaí continued their investigation into the accident, which occurred at around 5.40pm the previous evening.

“It’s just one of those sad occurrences that you’re hoping wouldn’t visit your community. But it’s in ours this morning and it’s devastating,” said Cllr Connolly. “It’s shocking, worst nightmare. They were lovely mild people who would meet and always with a smile. Hard working, involved in the community. Local people from well-established families that were well known in the area.

“It’s a massive blow to our community. Everybody is numb this morning.” Post mortems on the deceased are expected to take place today at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe. Gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses to contact the Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

