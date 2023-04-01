Two men tried to pass through Dublin Airport without documents on the same day

Two men without boarding passes tried to pass through Dublin Airport security in two separate incidents on Thursday.

Abdul Ahmead (48), who was fined earlier in the week after he boarded a flight to Birmingham without a passport or boarding pass, tried to pass through the airport again on Thursday morning.

He was stopped by a member of An Garda Síochána in Terminal 1 and a court has now ordered his deportation. He had yet to go through the screening section and was not airside.

The Irish Independent can reveal a second man, in his 30s and also without a valid ticket, tried to pass the self-scanning gates in Terminal 1 at about 1pm on Thursday.

He was cautioned by An Garda Síochána after being arrested by airport police.

A garda spokesperson said: “A second male in his 30s was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act at Dublin Airport and taken to Dublin Airport garda station.

“This male has been dealt with under the Adult Caution Scheme.”

A spokesperson for the airport authority DAA said: “Close co-operation between airport security and An Garda Síochána at Dublin Airport resulted in the arrest of two individuals. ​

​“We do not comment on specific aspects of aviation security operations.”

The Irish Independent previously highlighted how Ahmead successfully boarded an Aer Lingus flight on Monday night without a valid boarding pass or passport.

He was seated on the plane when airport police came to remove him.

He returned to the airport at 11am on Thursday, was spotted by a garda who recognised him and was arrested shortly afterwards.

Ahmead was charged again with trespass and immigration offences and taken back to Dublin District Court on Thursday afternoon.

He was given an eight-week prison sentence that was suspended as long as he co-operates with the authorities and is deported.​

The incidents come as the Irish Aviation Authority is investigating a protected disclosure from a whistleblower, who alleges screening at the airport is “not fit for purpose” and could lead to a terrorist attack.