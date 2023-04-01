| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Two men tried to pass through Dublin Airport without documents on the same day

Departure gates at Dublin Airport Expand

Close

Departure gates at Dublin Airport

Departure gates at Dublin Airport

Departure gates at Dublin Airport

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

Two men without boarding passes tried to pass through Dublin Airport security in two separate incidents on Thursday.

Abdul Ahmead (48), who was fined earlier in the week after he boarded a flight to Birmingham without a passport or boarding pass, tried to pass through the airport again on Thursday morning.

Related topics

More On Dublin Airport

Most Watched

Privacy