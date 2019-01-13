Two men killed in separate Mourne Mountains falls

Police have confirmed that two men have died in separate mountain falls in Co Down this afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued a warning to members of the public to take care in the Mourne Mountains due to strong winds.

The PSNI responded to three separate incidents on the mountains.

Inspector Frances McCullough said one man had been rescued.

“Police received a request for assistance after a male was reported to have fallen while walking on Wee Binnian shortly before midday and received a further request for assistance after a male was reported to have fallen while walking on Slieve Commedagh shortly before 1pm," she said.

“Police and other emergency services responded but unfortunately both men died at the scene.

“The deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

“A third male was also rescued from the Mountains with a suspected broken ankle following a fall close to the Saddle at around 2.30pm."

