Two men injured in south Dublin knife attack
Two men have been injured following a knife attack in Dublin's south-inner city this evening.
The stabbing happened at around 5pm in the Oliver Bond Flats complex, Dublin 8.
A garda spokesperson said that two people were involved in the incident, and that one of them has since been hospitalised.
"One male was taken to St James' Hospital where his injuries are thought not to be life threatening," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing at Kevin Street garda station into the circumstances surrounding the knife attack.
Online Editors