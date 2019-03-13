Two men injured in shooting incident in west Dublin

Two men have been injured in a shooting incident in west Dublin late last night.

It is thought the men were shot at with a shotgun at some stage late on Tuesday night at an unknown location and fled the scene.

The pair then made their own way to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown seeking treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening, but gardai are investigating the incident.

Tensions have been high in areas of west Dublin in recent weeks after a number of shooting incidents, but it is not known if last night's attack is related to any particular feud or organised crime gang.

Online Editors