Two men hospitalised following alleged assault in Dublin pub before Airtricity League match

Two men were hospitalised after an alleged assault took place prior to the Cork City FC and St Patrick’s Athletic FC match at Richmond Park last Friday.

Gardaí in Kilmainham were alerted to an incident on Friday evening at around 7pm in a pub in Inchicore, shortly before the SSE Airtricity League kick-off.

It is understood that the men who were hospitalised are aged in between their mid to late 20s.

They received medical treatment at St James’ Hospital and the alleged assault is currently under investigation.

Cork City FC released a statement to Cork Red FM last night, claiming that 'anti-social behaviour has no place in any of our matches'.

“Cork City FC and its board of management are aware of various reports of incidents taking place before last Friday's match in Dublin. We understand that Gardaí are investigating the matter, and will await the outcome of that investigation,” the statement read.

“We do not condone this behaviour and advise all those attending our games that we will not tolerate such negative activity. Cork City FC is a family and community club, and anti-social behaviour has no place at any of our matches, home or away.

“We had close to 500 of our supporters in attendance and as always, they were a credit to our club. We look forward to our first home league game against Waterford on Friday night in Cork, which is sure to be a fantastic occasion,” it concluded.

St Patrick’s Athletic FC won 1-0 thanks to a penalty in the first half of the match.

