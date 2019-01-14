Two men die in separate falls within an hour of each other in Mourne Mountains

Two men died in separate falls within an hour of each other yesterday in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Inspector Frances McCullough said: "Police received a request for assistance after a male was reported to have fallen while walking on Wee Binnian shortly before midday, and received a further request for assistance after a male was reported to have fallen while walking on Slieve Commedagh shortly before 1pm.

"Police and other emergency services responded but unfortunately both men died at the scene."

The officer said the deaths were not being treated as suspicious.

Another man was injured in a third falling incident later yesterday.

Inspector McCullough added: "A third male was also rescued from the mountains with a suspected broken ankle following a fall close to the Saddle at around 2.30pm."

The Mourne Mountains are classified as an area of outstanding natural beauty and are popular with hill walkers.

South Down MP Chris Hazzard expressed his condolences to the families of the two men.

"The tragic news that two men died today while walking in the Mournes will have shocked the entire local community," said the Sinn Féin representative last night.

"I'd like to commend Mountain Rescue and the emergency services who responded to today's incidents and who also rescued a third walker who got into difficulties elsewhere in the Mournes.

"My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of those who tragically died in these incidents in the Mournes."

