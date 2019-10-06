Two men dead following light aircraft accident in Co Wexford

TWO men have died after their light aircraft crashed into a Wexford field this evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the serious incident in Gibletstown, near Duncormick shortly before 6pm.

The significant emergency response, coordinated by gardai in Waterford, was launched at 5.45pm.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 was deployed to the scene and circled above the crash site near Gibletstown for around an hour.

A ground unit from Kilmore Quay Coast Guard was also deployed and assisted gardai in cordoning off the scene until investigators arrived.

The two passengers, both males, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies remain at the scene but are due to be removed to a nearby hospital for a post mortem examination.

Gardai are in the process of informing their next of kin as well as extended family and their identities are not being released until that process is complete.

Four inspectors from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) were expected at the site after 9pm to carry out preliminary examinations in relation to the incident.

The Irish Air Aviation Authority (IAAU) have also been notified of the air crash.

Michael Sheehan, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, expressed "deep shock and sadness to the families and community" of those involved.

"It is with a deep sense of loss to have learned about the fatal crash," Mr Sheehan said this evening.

"While it is early in the stages of investigation, I would like to thank all those involved in the recovery and to especially thank the emergency services for their duty, diligence and speedy response to this emergency. All those involved are in the thoughts and prayers of Wexford tonight."

Online Editors