Two men have died after a vehicle they were in entered the River Corrib on the outskirts of Galway city, in the early hours of this morning.
At approximately 2.40am gardaí and emergency services received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier.
The pier is a popular local amenity and is located approximately 5km from Galway city centre.
"Three males were removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway where two of the males have since passed away. The condition of the third male is currently described as critical,” a garda spokesperson said.
“The scene at Menlo Pier is currently preserved for technical examination and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.”
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
More to follow...