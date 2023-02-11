| 10°C Dublin

Close

breaking Two men dead and one in critical condition after car enters river in Galway

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Paul Hyland

Two men have died after a vehicle they were in entered the River Corrib on the outskirts of Galway city, in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 2.40am gardaí and emergency services received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier. 

Most Watched

Privacy