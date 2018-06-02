Two men arrested in connection with seizure of loaded gun
Gardai have arrested two men in connection with the seizure of a loaded gun.
The men, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, were arrested in Dublin 3 this afternoon.
They were taken to Garda Stations in North Dublin where they are currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939.
The arrests are part of on going investigations into organized crime and threats to life in the Dublin Region.
Investigations are on going.
