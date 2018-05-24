Two men arrested in connection with seizure of €220k worth of drugs
Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of €220,000 worth of drugs.
Gardai were on a routine patrol at Rochfort Manor on Old Leighlin Road in Co Carlow at around 5.40pm yesterday when they noticed two men acting suspiciously beside two cars, a balck Audi and a silver Renault.
They searched the vehicles and found three large packages, two of which contained cocaine and a third which they believe held ketamine.
The drugs have an estimated street value of €220,000.
Two man, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene and brought to Carlow Garda Station.
Both are being held under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
