Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of a loaded gun.

Two men arrested in connection with gun loaded with ten rounds of ammunition

Shortly before midnight last night, gardai went to intercept a silver saloon car in the Corbally area of Limerick city.

A garda spokesperson said that "a number of Garda vehicles were rammed when the driver tried to take evasive action."

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Gardai searched the car and found a semi-automatic Luger pistol, loaded with ten rounds of ammunition.

Two men, aged 25 and 29, were arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where they are currently detained pursuant to Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98 as amended.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors